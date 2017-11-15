Stars' Jason Dickinson: Demoted to minors
Dickinson was reassigned to AHL Texas on Wednesday.
A bottom-six center, Dickinson made an appearance in Tuesday night's shootout loss to the Panthers, but he only logged 11:45 of ice time to go along with two PIM and a single hit. From a fantasy perspective, you shouldn't be relying on Dickinson, who doesn't have a stable NHL job locked in after the Stars selected him with a first-round (29th overall) draft pick in 2013.
