Dickinson was reassigned to AHL Texas on Wednesday.

A bottom-six center, Dickinson made an appearance in Tuesday night's shootout loss to the Panthers, but he only logged 11:45 of ice time to go along with two PIM and a single hit. From a fantasy perspective, you shouldn't be relying on Dickinson, who doesn't have a stable NHL job locked in after the Stars selected him with a first-round (29th overall) draft pick in 2013.