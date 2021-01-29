Dickinson posted an assist, four blocked shots and three hits in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

Dickinson set up Justin Dowling for the empty-net goal, but that was just a cherry on top of the former's strong statistical performance. Dickinson was a physical presence and also had three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. The 25-year-old has seen top-six minutes with Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz and Joel Kiviranta all sidelined by lower-body injuries. Dickinson has three points, seven hits, seven blocks and a plus-2 rating through four appearances, and he could be a solid budget option in DFS versus the Hurricanes on Saturday.