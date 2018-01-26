Dickinson was reassigned to AHL Texas on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Dickinson averaged 8:57 of ice time in the two games he played in this NHL stint, and he'll continue to play in the AHL over the NHL All-Star break. However, if Martin Hanzal (lower body) is able to get healthy for a Jan. 30 matchup with the Kings, expect Dickinson to stay in the minors.