Dickinson (upper body) left Thursday's game versus the Canucks with a possible concussion, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Dickinson hit the boards in the third period after a check from the Canucks' Alexander Edler, and the Stars' forward did not return to the game. Dickinson had two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 11:51 before exiting. An update on the 24-year-old's condition should come before Saturday's contest in Edmonton. With Mattias Janmark, Roope Hintz and Andrew Cogliano all sidelined by lower-body injuries, the Stars can ill afford to lose another forward for an extended length of time.