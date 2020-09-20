Dickinson scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1.
Dickinson closed the scoring at 18:42 of the third period with his first tally of the postseason. The forward has been a non-factor on offense with just three points in 22 appearances, but he has racked up 66 hits in the playoffs.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Snags assist Monday•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Manages helper Saturday•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Notches assist in loss•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Two points in Carolina•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Collects assist in overtime loss•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Productive start to February•