Dickinson scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 4.

He's earned five points in 10 postseason games, and his play has been strong enough to earn him a spot on the top line with Tyler Seguin and Mats Zuccarello. Dickinson could be worth a look in DFS formats as long as he's occupying a top-six role.