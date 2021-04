Dickinson recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dickinson's helper on a Denis Gurianov goal in the second period was the former's first point in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old Dickinson has 11 points, 45 shots on net, 52 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 38 appearances. With Alexander Radulov (abdomen) out for the year, Dickinson could see a more permanent role in the top six.