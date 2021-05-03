Dickinson (foot) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Panthers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Dickinson exited Saturday's game against Nashville early after sustaining the foot injury. The bottom-six forward's status will likely come down to pregame warm-ups, though most fantasy managers needn't concern themselves with Dickinson's availability, seeing as he's produced just 14 points in 47 appearances.

More News