Stars' Jason Dickinson: Generating helpers
Dickinson has three assists in his last four games.
Dickinson has run streaky for most of the season, his first chance at regular playing time. He has five goals and 11 assists in 47 contests this season, while adding 78 hits. Dickinson also picked a rare fight in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks, giving him a career-high 21 PIM. If he can continue generating points regularly, he could be worth a look in deeper formats.
