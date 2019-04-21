Stars' Jason Dickinson: Gets first-ever playoff goals
Dickinson scored twice Saturday in Dallas' 5-2 win over Nashville in Game 5.
These are his first-ever playoff snipes, at least in the NHL. Dickinson's game benefited from a deep run in the Calder Cup playoffs last year and his coach Jim Montgomery knows it toughened the winger for the pressure of the NHL postseason. Dickinson has long had fantasy value in dynasty formats. This postseason could be the confidence boost he needs to truly take that big step forward in 2019-20.
