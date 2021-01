Dickinson notched a power-play assist in Friday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Dickinson earned the secondary helper on Joel Kiviranta's power-play tally late in the third period. The 25-year-old Dickinson will likely serve in a significant role for the Stars in 2020-21, but he's more of a defensive forward. He had 21 points, 89 hits and 55 blocked shots in 65 outings last year, but power-play time was hard to come by.