Dickinson was demoted to AHL Texas on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Dickinson will likely find himself bouncing between leagues, considering he has been a healthy scratch in four of his previous five games on the 23-man roster. The frequent transactions will not only allow Dallas to save some cap space, but also will allow the center to log some minutes in the minors.

