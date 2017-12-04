Stars' Jason Dickinson: Headed back down
Dickinson was demoted to AHL Texas on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Dickinson will likely find himself bouncing between leagues, considering he has been a healthy scratch in four of his previous five games on the 23-man roster. The frequent transactions will not only allow Dallas to save some cap space, but also will allow the center to log some minutes in the minors.
