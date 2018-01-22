Stars' Jason Dickinson: Headed to Dallas
Dickinson was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday.
This will be the 21-year-old's third stint in the NHL this season, but he's yet to record a point during the seven games he's played in thus far. Regardless, Dickinson has found success in the minors, scoring an impressive 16 goals and notching 21 points in 31 contests, and could see some playing time while Martin Hanzal (lower body) is sidelined.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Recalled from minors•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Demoted to minor-league affiliate•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Called up from AHL•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Headed back down•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Brought up a level•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...