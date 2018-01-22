Dickinson was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday.

This will be the 21-year-old's third stint in the NHL this season, but he's yet to record a point during the seven games he's played in thus far. Regardless, Dickinson has found success in the minors, scoring an impressive 16 goals and notching 21 points in 31 contests, and could see some playing time while Martin Hanzal (lower body) is sidelined.