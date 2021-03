Dickinson scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dickinson stuffed home a loose puck during a goalmouth scramble to open the scoring 2:24 into the game. Teammate Joe Pavelski fired a power-play tally 45 seconds later and the Stars were off and running. Dickinson's goal was his first since Feb. 13, snapping his season-long six-game dry spell. The 25-year-old has produced four goals and three assists in 19 games this season.