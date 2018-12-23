Stars' Jason Dickinson: Leaves game with injury
Dickinson won't return to Saturday's game versus the Wild due to an upper-body injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Dickinson suffered this injury, but his status for Sunday's game versus the Islanders is in jeopardy. If he can't go, Devin Shore could get bumped up to the second line while Tyler Pitlick works on the bottom unit.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Provides another overtime goal•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Surprising three-point night•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Snags helper in home win•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Settles one-year deal•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Ready for standard contract with Dallas•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Slated for bigger NHL role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...