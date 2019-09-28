Stars' Jason Dickinson: Leaves ice after high stick
Dickinson went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Avalanche after taking a stick up high from teammate Tyler Seguin, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Dickinson was caught near the eye by the errant stick, but hopefully the extent of the injury isn't too serious. Dallas opens the regular season Thursday against Boston.
