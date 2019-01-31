Stars' Jason Dickinson: Leaves with lower-body injury
Dickinson departed Wednesday's game with what's believed to be a minor lower-body injury, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Prior to his exit, Dickinson recorded a shot on goal over 10:35 TOI. Considering the issue is believed to be minor, the blueliner should stand a decent chance at returning Friday when the Wild come to town.
