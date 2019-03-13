Dickinson notched an assist, his 13th of the season, in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Wild.

Dickinson has found a home in the bottom six of Dallas' lines. While it's likely not what the club envisioned for him when selecting the pivot 29th overall in 2013, Dickinson plays with physicality (87 hits) and is willing to get in front of the puck on the defensive end of the ice (40 blocked shots). He's also managed to rack up 18 points -- five goals and 13 assists -- in his first full campaign at the top level. While it won't make him a fantasy darling, it could keep him with the top club.