Dickinson scored the game-winner on his only shot in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings. He also had a pair of hits.

Dickinson smoked a one-timer top shelf from the slot to deliver the win at 1:32 of overtime. It was the first goal of the year for the 25-year-old center, who primarily fills a bottom-six and penalty-killing role for the Stars. He scored a career-high nine goals and added 12 assists in 65 games last season.