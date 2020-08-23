Dickinson registered an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

The helper was Dickinson's first point in 10 playoff outings. The 25-year-old forward has 12 shots on goal, 18 hits and nine blocked shots during the postseason. He's mostly used in a bottom-six role and hasn't been a big factor in the Stars' offense yet. The Ontario native had nine goals and 21 points in 65 regular-season games.