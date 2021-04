Dickinson produced an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Dickinson earned the secondary assist on Esa Lindell's opening goal in the first period. The 25-year-old Dickinson had gone seven games without a point entering Thursday. The Ontario native has chipped in 10 points, 42 shots on net, 52 hits and 38 blocked shots as a solid two-way forward on the third line.