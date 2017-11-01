Dickinson was recalled from the Texas Stars of the AHL on Wednesday.

Dickinson's move was facilitated by Julius Honka's demotion Tuesday, though it's unclear if the addition of Dickinson was to fill a gap in the lineup or to simply provide Dallas with additional forward depth. A first-round pick in 2013, Dickinson has begun to find his game this season, having already scored six goals in nine minor-league contests and will be hoping for a chance to continue his strong play at the NHL level.