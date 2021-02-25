Dickinson produced an assist, five hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Dickinson earned the secondary assist on John Klingberg's opening tally in the first minute of the game, which also stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old Dickinson has posted six points, 25 hits, 19 blocked shots and eight PIM through 14 contests. He appears to be set for top-line duties while Roope Hintz (lower body) is sidelined.