Stars' Jason Dickinson: Nearing return
Dickinson (upper body) skated and practiced Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Dickinson suffered the injury in the first game of the season. He worked as a spare defenseman in Thursday's practice. He won't play versus the Flames, but the 24-year-old could return over the weekend or early next week if he continues to make good progress.
