Dickinson scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Dickinson erased the deficit with his tally at 15:42 of the third period. The 24-year-old is up to five goals, 11 points, 41 shots on goal and 49 hits through 32 contests this year. He had 22 points in 67 games last season, but Dickinson appears set to do slightly better than that in 2019-20.