Stars' Jason Dickinson: Nets game-tying goal
Dickinson scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
Dickinson erased the deficit with his tally at 15:42 of the third period. The 24-year-old is up to five goals, 11 points, 41 shots on goal and 49 hits through 32 contests this year. He had 22 points in 67 games last season, but Dickinson appears set to do slightly better than that in 2019-20.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Picks up shorthanded helper•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Chips in with assist•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Scores game-winner•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Continues productive November•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Stays hot with assist•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Two-point effort in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.