Stars' Jason Dickinson: No points since return
Dickinson has not found the scoresheet this season.
He's been limited to eight games after suffering an injury in the season opener. Dickinson has posted 14 hits, eight shots on goal and a minus-3 rating while averaging 14:21 per game. The Stars have been desperate for goals in 2019-20, leading to many of their forward being shuffled throughout the lineup -- Dickinson has played anywhere from the second to the fourth line as head coach Jim Montgomery tries to spark his team's offense.
