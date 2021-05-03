Dickinson (lower body) will not be in Monday's lineup against Florida, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dickinson suffered an injury Saturday against Nashville and will miss Monday's game as a result. He was a game-time decision so he likely won't miss much time. The 25-year-old has 14 points in 47 games this season.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Injured in Saturday's contest•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Halts long goal drought•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Contributes pair of helpers•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: First point since return•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Activated from IR•