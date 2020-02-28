Stars' Jason Dickinson: Notches assist in loss
Dickinson recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Dickinson now has three points in his last two games following a run of just one assist in nine outings. With 21 points through 60 contests, the 24-year-old forward is on a similar pace to last year's 22-point output in 67 appearances. Dickinson has added 82 hits, 77 shots on goal and 50 blocked shots in 2019-20.
