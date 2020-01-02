Play

Dickinson had an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Dickinson set up Blake Comeau's goal at 18:52 of the second period to get the Stars on the board. Through 37 games this season, Dickinson is up to 12 points and 58 hits. He's usually a fourth-liner, which limits his fantasy value to deeper formats that reward physical play.

