Dickinson scored a goal on his only shot in a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.

Dickinson cashed in a rebound on the doorstep to break a scoreless deadlock 5:49 into the second period. It was the third goal of the year for the 25-year-old, who centered Dallas' third line between Andrew Cogliano and Blake Comeau. That's a solid veteran trio for the Stars but one that isn't counted upon to provide much offense.