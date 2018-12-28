Stars' Jason Dickinson: Out 3-4 weeks
Dickinson will miss 3-4 weeks due to his back injury, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Dickinson -- who has already been placed on injured reserve -- will likely be sidelined until Jan. 30 following the Stars' bye week. The center was stuck in an eight-game goal drought prior to suffering his injury while filling a bottom-six role. Devin Shore and Radek Faksa figure to see additional ice time with Dickinson and Martin Hanzal (back) both on IR.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...