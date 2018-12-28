Dickinson will miss 3-4 weeks due to his back injury, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Dickinson -- who has already been placed on injured reserve -- will likely be sidelined until Jan. 30 following the Stars' bye week. The center was stuck in an eight-game goal drought prior to suffering his injury while filling a bottom-six role. Devin Shore and Radek Faksa figure to see additional ice time with Dickinson and Martin Hanzal (back) both on IR.