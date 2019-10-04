Stars' Jason Dickinson: Out one week minimum
Coach Jim Montgomery relayed after Thursday's loss to Boston that the upper-body injury Dickinson suffered in the game will keep him out for at least a week, Jeff Odom of the Stars' official site reports.
The most optimistic prognosis would have Dickinson miss the next three games before returning in exactly one week against the Flames, but don't be surprised to see his absence extend beyond that point.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Returns to Saturday's tilt•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Leaves ice after high stick•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Reaches deal with Dallas•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Seeking arbitration•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Qualified by Dallas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.