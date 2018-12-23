Stars' Jason Dickinson: Out Sunday
Dickinson (back) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Islanders, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Dickinson did not return after leaving Saturday's contest against the Wild, and clearly that injury is still lingering a bit. The 23-year-old has five goals and 11 points in his first year as a full-time NHL forward.
