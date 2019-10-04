Stars' Jason Dickinson: Out with upper-body injury
Dickinson left Thursday's game against Boston due to an upper-body injury, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports.
This has been a disastrous season opener for the Stars from a health perspective, as Dickinson is one of three players who has been forced out due to injury, along with Blake Comeau (lower body) and Roman Polak (upper body). Expect an update on Dickinson's status prior to his team's trip to St. Louis on Saturday.
