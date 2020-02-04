Dickinson recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Dickinson set up Stephen Johns' go-ahead goal in the second period. The 24-year-old center has racked up 16 points, 68 hits and 63 shots on goal through 48 games this season. He had a career-high 22 points in 2018-19, but he seems poised to top that mark.