Dickinson provided a shorthanded assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Dickinson fed the puck to Blake Comeau for the Stars' first tally in the game. The helper got Dickinson to the 10-point mark in 30 appearances this season, and it was the first shorthanded point of the 24-year-old's career. He's added 38 shots on goal, 48 hits and a plus-6 rating.