Stars' Jason Dickinson: Picks up shorthanded helper
Dickinson provided a shorthanded assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Dickinson fed the puck to Blake Comeau for the Stars' first tally in the game. The helper got Dickinson to the 10-point mark in 30 appearances this season, and it was the first shorthanded point of the 24-year-old's career. He's added 38 shots on goal, 48 hits and a plus-6 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.