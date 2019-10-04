Stars' Jason Dickinson: Placed on IR
The Stars placed Dickinson (upper body) on injured reserve Friday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dickinson will be sidelined for at least a week with an upper-body injury he sustained during Thursday's loss to the Bruins, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The 24-year-old pivot will miss the Stars' next four games at a minimum, and could be sidelined even longer if his recovery doesn't progress as expected.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Out one week minimum•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Returns to Saturday's tilt•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Leaves ice after high stick•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Reaches deal with Dallas•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Seeking arbitration•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.