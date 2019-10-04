The Stars placed Dickinson (upper body) on injured reserve Friday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dickinson will be sidelined for at least a week with an upper-body injury he sustained during Thursday's loss to the Bruins, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The 24-year-old pivot will miss the Stars' next four games at a minimum, and could be sidelined even longer if his recovery doesn't progress as expected.