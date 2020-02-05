Stars' Jason Dickinson: Productive start to February
Dickinson scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Dickinson gave the Stars a 2-1 lead in the second period with his eighth goal of the season. He's now enjoying a modest three-game point streak and has found the net in two of those games. Dallas' fourth-line center has provided 17 points in 48 games and is bidding to top the career-high 22 points he posted in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.