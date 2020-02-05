Dickinson scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Dickinson gave the Stars a 2-1 lead in the second period with his eighth goal of the season. He's now enjoying a modest three-game point streak and has found the net in two of those games. Dallas' fourth-line center has provided 17 points in 48 games and is bidding to top the career-high 22 points he posted in 2018-19.