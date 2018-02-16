Dickinson was called up from AHL Texas on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Dickinson has accumulated 16 goals and six assists through 33 games with the AHL's Stars this season, but he's been held without a point through 13 contests at hockey's prime level. It's certainly been a wake-up call for Dickinson, but he's at least starting most of his shifts in the offensive zone and that should set him up for success in the fantasy realm once he gets more experience under his belt.