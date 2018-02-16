Stars' Jason Dickinson: Promoted from minors
Dickinson was called up from AHL Texas on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Dickinson has accumulated 16 goals and six assists through 33 games with the AHL's Stars this season, but he's been held without a point through 13 contests at hockey's prime level. It's certainly been a wake-up call for Dickinson, but he's at least starting most of his shifts in the offensive zone and that should set him up for success in the fantasy realm once he gets more experience under his belt.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...