Stars' Jason Dickinson: Provides another overtime goal
Dickinson was the only player to score in Friday's 1-0 overtime win over the Bruins.
Dickinson's overtime tally required a great deal of concentration, as he absolutely flew down the ice to track down the puck after Mattias Janmark's shot attempt was blocked by Tuukka Rask. This was the second game-winning goal in November for Dickinson, as he also had an overtime dagger against the Capitals on Nov. 3.
