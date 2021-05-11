Dickinson scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits Monday in a 5-4 overtime victory over Chicago.

Dickinson squared the game at 4-4 with just under eight minutes left in the third period, corralling an errant centering pass in the slot and depositing it for his seventh goal of the year. The goal was Dickinson's first point in his last seven games. He finished the 2020-21 campaign with 15 points in 51 contests.