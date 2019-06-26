Stars' Jason Dickinson: Qualified by Dallas
Dickinson earned a qualifying offer from the Stars on Tuesday.
Dickinson's offer is only set to be worth $918,750 for a two-way deal, so it's likely the Stars wanted to retain his services while trying to negotiate a long-term deal. In 67 games last season, Dickinson put up six goals and 22 points with the Stars. He saw action on both the top line and the power play in the playoffs, so there's no reason to believe he won't have a solidified role in the lineup next season.
