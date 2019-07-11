Stars' Jason Dickinson: Reaches deal with Dallas
Dickinson signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Stars on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
With this deal, Dickinson will avoid arbitration after filing just under a week ago. Dickinson recorded six goals and 16 assists across 67 appearances for Dallas last season and is expected to play a significant role in the lineup next season.
