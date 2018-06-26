Dickinson received a qualifying offer from the Stars on Monday.

Dickinson, who is a pending restricted free agent, will see his three-year, entry-level contract expire July 1. The Ontario native packs plenty of promise, as he was a first-round (29th overall) draft pick for the Stars in 2013. New head coach Jim Montgomery is believed to be in favor of expanding Dickinson's role at the highest level in the upcoming campaign. Having started out in a bottom-six capacity, he's only produced five points over 38 games to date,