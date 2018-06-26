Stars' Jason Dickinson: Ready for standard contract with Dallas
Dickinson received a qualifying offer from the Stars on Monday.
Dickinson, who is a pending restricted free agent, will see his three-year, entry-level contract expire July 1. The Ontario native packs plenty of promise, as he was a first-round (29th overall) draft pick for the Stars in 2013. New head coach Jim Montgomery is believed to be in favor of expanding Dickinson's role at the highest level in the upcoming campaign. Having started out in a bottom-six capacity, he's only produced five points over 38 games to date,
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...