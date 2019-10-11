Dickinson (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Capitals, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dickinson, who picked up 22 points in 67 games last year, hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury during Dallas' regular-season opener. The 24-year-old is expected to skate with Radek Faksa and Joel L'Esperance on the Stars' third line Saturday.