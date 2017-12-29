Dickinson was promoted from the team's AHL Texas affiliate Friday, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

Dickinson's recall may be a good indication that Martin Hanzal (undisclosed) will not be available for the club Friday evening. It's unclear how long his stay at the top level will last, but it's unlikely he will gain fantasy relevance anytime soon given his three career points over 16 appearances in the NHL.

