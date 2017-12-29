Stars' Jason Dickinson: Recalled from minors
Dickinson was promoted from the team's AHL Texas affiliate Friday, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
Dickinson's recall may be a good indication that Martin Hanzal (undisclosed) will not be available for the club Friday evening. It's unclear how long his stay at the top level will last, but it's unlikely he will gain fantasy relevance anytime soon given his three career points over 16 appearances in the NHL.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...