Dickinson posted an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Dickinson set up Denis Gurianov for the Stars' third and final goal of the game. The 25-year-old Dickinson is in an interesting position this season. When Roope Hintz (lower body) is out, Dickinson gets bumped up to the top six, but he otherwise plays a limited role on the third line. That's led to the Ontario native compiling eight points, 41 hits, 23 shots and a minus-4 rating through 23 appearances. Hintz's inconsistent availability makes Dickinson a difficult player to roster without knowing how much ice time he'll see each game.