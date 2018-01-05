Stars' Jason Dickinson: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Stars reassigned Dickinson to AHL Texas on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Remi Elie (illness) has been cleared to play Saturday against Edmonton, so Dallas is no longer in need of Dickinson's services as a depth forward. The 2013 first-round pick will return to a prominent role with AHL Texas, where he's amassed 13 goals and 16 points in 24 games this campaign.
