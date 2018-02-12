Play

Dickinson was reassigned to AHL Texas on Monday.

With the Stars not playing until Friday versus the Blues, the move to ship Dickinson to the minors will likely be temporary. The center has played in just one of Dallas' previous four contests and the team wants to get him some additional work. If not Dickinson, the club will probably call up another forward ahead of Friday's tilt.

