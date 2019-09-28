Stars' Jason Dickinson: Returns to Saturday's tilt
Dickinson was able to return to Saturday's preseason game after getting treated for taking a high stick in the locker room, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Dickinson thankfully avoided a serious injury on the play.
